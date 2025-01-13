(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) between August 16, 2023 and November 6, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important January 17, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Wolfspeed securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Wolfspeed class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The alleged representations in this action concern Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley, New York fabrication facility. The complaint alleges that defendants provided the public with revenue projections that depended on the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility ramping its production to meet and/or exceed demand for its 200mm wafer product.

According to the lawsuit, defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while simultaneously misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Wolfspeed's growth potential and, in particular, the operational status and profitability of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility. First, to meet its publicly stated projections, Wolfspeed would have to cancel or otherwise indefinitely suspend planned future projects such as the facility in Saarland, Germany. Second, Wolfspeed would have to terminate a significant portion of its workforce and shutter its Durham, North Carolina fabrication facility. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

