(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) East Asia is predicted to lead the electronic expansion valves market, owing to rising electronic expansion valves consumption and manufacturing. China is the most important country in East Asia, fueling demand for electronic expansion valves (EEVs), which are extensively used in refrigerators and air conditioners in homes. The electronic expansion valves in Europe is predicted to grow rapidly, owing to rising industrialization and a growing number of end-use sectors, which is likely to have a substantial impact on the electronic expansion valves market share in Europe.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global electronic expansion valves (EEVs) market is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market size of USD 1,986.0 Million by 2035, up from USD 886.5 Million in 2025. With a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period (2025–2035), the market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, advancements in technology, and stricter environmental regulations.

Electronic expansion valves are critical components in modern air conditioning and refrigeration systems, providing precise control over refrigerant flow and ensuring optimal system performance. Unlike traditional mechanical expansion valves, EEVs offer enhanced efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making them indispensable in both residential and commercial HVAC applications.

The increasing adoption of air conditioning systems in commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, airports, and museums is significantly boosting the demand for EEVs. However, the high initial costs and complexities associated with the installation of electronic valves compared to their mechanical counterparts remain challenges. Despite these restraints, the long-term benefits of improved energy efficiency, compliance with stringent environmental regulations, and cost savings continue to outweigh the barriers, positioning EEVs as a key driver in the modernization of HVAC systems .

Over the projected period, the global electronic expansion valves market share is expected to increase due to the combination of electronic valve flexibility and vast product customization options.

In addition, the sales of electronic expansion valves are rising due to the expanding use of air conditioning systems in commercial locations such as workplaces, hotels, airports, educational institutions, hospitals, museums, and other places is anticipated to help the electronic expansion valves market size grow.

The demand for electronic expansion valves is high due to their major advantages over traditional thermal expansion valves, such as reduced energy consumption from the refrigeration system and improved performance.

Furthermore, electronic expansion valves enable refrigeration systems to work more precisely and efficiently, which is a major factor driving the electronic expansion valves market outlook.

Increased awareness of carbon emissions in many parts of the world has led to an increase in the adoption of electronic expansion valves in a variety of end-use sectors.

Future trends in electronic expansion valves market include expansion of the automobile industry and increased use of electronic expansion valves as air conditioning systems to become the primary vehicle accessory.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=8827f8ce-bce9-4d16-bf1d-aed03e63280e&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="783" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8827f8ce-bce9-4d16-bf1d-aed03e63280e/electronic-expansion-valves-market-1.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Electronic Expansion Valves Market 1.png" width="783" />

Refrigerators, air conditioners, water chilling facilities, deep freezers, and water coolers are just a few of the products that use electronic expansion valves.

Due to increasing industrialization and urbanization and emerging economies, the sales of electronic expansion valves is rising steadily during the forecast period.

Consumers in emerging countries choose convenience products, which is projected to propel the electronic expansion valves market share during the forecast period.

During the projection period, demand for electronic expansion valves is likely to be driven by the construction of commercial spaces such as hotels, hospitals, retail malls, educational institutions, and offices.

Similarly, rising consumer spending and the creation of low-cost items have made a wide range of end products more available to customers. During the forecast period, rising car demand and the introduction of electric vehicles are expected to fuel the sales of electronic expansion valves.

As the world's population grows, so does the demand for food. Countries and businesses all across the world are employing cutting-edge food storage and waste prevention techniques.

The electronic expansion valve market size is likely to be fueled further by the development of cold storage systems and the rising popularity of frozen foods, as well as an increase in the number of cold storage stores.

Future Outlook:

The electronic expansion valves market is set to witness transformative growth over the next decade, fueled by global efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Manufacturers are expected to focus on developing cost-effective and user-friendly solutions to address the challenges of high initial costs and complex installation.

As the market evolves, collaboration among stakeholders-manufacturers, policymakers, and end-users-will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry. With significant growth opportunities in emerging economies and advancements in smart HVAC technology, the electronic expansion valve industry is poised to redefine the landscape of modern refrigeration and air conditioning systems.

"The electronic expansion valves market is at the forefront of HVAC innovation, addressing critical challenges such as energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and system optimization. The market's robust growth trajectory reflects the increasing recognition of EEVs as an essential component of modern HVAC systems. Although initial costs remain a concern, technological advancements and growing regulatory pressure are rapidly transforming this into an opportunity for manufacturers and consumers alike," - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global EEV market is projected to nearly double in value by 2035, driven by technological advancements and growing demand for energy-efficient solutions.The commercial sector, particularly in offices, hotels, and hospitals, remains a primary growth driver due to the increasing deployment of advanced air conditioning systems.Despite high initial costs, the long-term benefits of reduced energy consumption and compliance with environmental regulations make EEVs a valuable investment.

Explore Full Market Insights - Stay Ahead of Market Trends!

Regional Insights:

The growth of the EEV market is not uniform across regions, with countries such as China, India, Canada, the USA, and Germany leading the charge due to their distinct market dynamics and economic conditions:



China : With the highest CAGR of 9.2% , China's growing infrastructure development and urbanization are key factors boosting EEV adoption.

India : Close behind with a CAGR of 8.8% , India's expanding middle class and rising demand for air conditioning systems are major growth drivers.

Canada : Witnessing an 8.6% CAGR , the country's focus on sustainability and energy efficiency supports the market's expansion.

USA : At a CAGR of 8.4% , the U.S. market benefits from the increasing emphasis on energy conservation and environmental regulations. Germany : With a CAGR of 8.0% , Germany's leadership in engineering and technology innovation fuels the adoption of EEVs in HVAC systems.



Leading Players Operating in the Industry:



Danfoss

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Sanhua Europe

VOLGA

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment Co. Fujikoki Corporation

Electronic Expansion Valves Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Flow Type :



Electromagnetic expansion valves Electric expansion valves

By Working Pressure :



Up to 30 bar

30 to 50 bar

50 to 200 bar Above 200 bar

By Material Type :



Stainless steel

Copper Brass



By Application :



Air Conditioning

Refrigeration Others



By End User :



Industrial facilities

Commercial buildings

Retail outlets and warehousing

Residential buildings

Automotive:



OEM Aftermarket



By Region :



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

French Translation:

Français Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial des vannes d'expansion électroniques (EEV) devrait connaître une croissance significative, atteignant une taille de marché estimée à 1 986,0 millions USD d'ici 2035, contre 886,5 millions USD en 2025. Avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 8,4 % au cours de la période de prévision (2025-2035), le marché est tiré par la demande croissante de systèmes CVC économes en énergie, les avancées technologiques et des réglementations environnementales plus strictes.

Aperçu du marché :

Les détendeurs électroniques sont des composants essentiels des systèmes de climatisation et de réfrigération modernes, car ils permettent un contrôle précis du débit de réfrigérant et garantissent des performances optimales du système. Contrairement aux détendeurs mécaniques traditionnels, les EEV offrent une efficacité, une fiabilité et une adaptabilité améliorées, ce qui les rend indispensables dans les applications CVC résidentielles et commerciales.

L'adoption croissante de systèmes de climatisation dans les espaces commerciaux tels que les bureaux, les hôtels, les hôpitaux, les établissements d'enseignement, les aéroports et les musées stimule considérablement la demande de vannes électroniques. Cependant, les coûts initiaux élevés et les complexités associées à l'installation de vannes électroniques par rapport à leurs homologues mécaniques restent des défis. Malgré ces contraintes, les avantages à long terme de l'amélioration de l'efficacité énergétique, du respect des réglementations environnementales strictes et des économies de coûts continuent de l'emporter sur les obstacles, positionnant les vannes électroniques comme un moteur clé de la modernisation des systèmes CVC .

Défis et opportunités :

Bien que le coût plus élevé des détendeurs électroniques par rapport aux vannes thermostatiques constitue un défi, la prise de conscience croissante de leurs avantages devrait atténuer cette contrainte. En outre, les réglementations gouvernementales strictes axées sur la sécurité et la durabilité environnementale augmentent la complexité des systèmes CVC, ce qui à son tour favorise l'innovation et stimule la demande de détendeurs électroniques.

Principales informations sur le marché :



Efficacité énergétique et performance : les VEE offrent une efficacité énergétique supérieure, ce qui est essentiel pour répondre aux préoccupations croissantes concernant la consommation d'énergie et l'impact environnemental.

Progrès technologiques : Les innovations telles que les vannes compatibles IoT et les systèmes de contrôle intelligents favorisent l'adoption des EEV dans divers secteurs. Demande croissante en matière de CVC : l'installation croissante de systèmes de climatisation et de réfrigération dans les secteurs résidentiel et commercial souligne l'importance de composants avancés comme les EEV.



Perspectives d'avenir :

Le marché des détendeurs électroniques devrait connaître une croissance transformatrice au cours de la prochaine décennie, alimentée par les efforts mondiaux visant à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique et à réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre. Les fabricants devraient se concentrer sur le développement de solutions rentables et conviviales pour relever les défis des coûts initiaux élevés et de l'installation complexe.

À mesure que le marché évolue, la collaboration entre les parties prenantes (fabricants, décideurs politiques et utilisateurs finaux) jouera un rôle essentiel dans l'avenir du secteur. Avec des opportunités de croissance importantes dans les économies émergentes et des avancées dans la technologie CVC intelligente, le secteur des vannes d'expansion électroniques est sur le point de redéfinir le paysage des systèmes modernes de réfrigération et de climatisation.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport :

Le marché mondial des véhicules électriques devrait presque doubler en valeur d'ici 2035, grâce aux avancées technologiques et à la demande croissante de solutions écoénergétiques.Le secteur commercial, notamment dans les bureaux, les hôtels et les hôpitaux, reste un moteur de croissance majeur en raison du déploiement croissant de systèmes de climatisation avancés.Malgré les coûts initiaux élevés, les avantages à long terme de la réduction de la consommation d'énergie et du respect des réglementations environnementales font des EEV un investissement précieux.

(( Le marché des détendeurs électroniques est à la pointe de l'innovation en matière de CVC, répondant à des défis cruciaux tels que l'efficacité énergétique, la durabilité environnementale et l'optimisation des systèmes. La trajectoire de croissance robuste du marché reflète la reconnaissance croissante des détendeurs électroniques comme un composant essentiel des systèmes CVC modernes. Bien que les coûts initiaux restent une préoccupation, les avancées technologiques et la pression réglementaire croissante transforment rapidement cela en une opportunité pour les fabricants et les consommateurs )), estimeNikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Perspectives régionales :

La croissance du marché des véhicules électriques n'est pas uniforme selon les régions, des pays comme la Chine, l'Inde, le Canada, les États-Unis et l'Allemagne étant en tête en raison de leurs dynamiques de marché et de leurs conditions économiques distinctes :



Chine : Avec le TCAC le plus élevé de 9,2 % , le développement croissant des infrastructures et l'urbanisation de la Chine sont des facteurs clés qui stimulent l'adoption des véhicules électriques.

Inde : Juste derrière avec un TCAC de 8,8 % , la classe moyenne en expansion de l'Inde et la demande croissante de systèmes de climatisation sont les principaux moteurs de croissance.

Canada : Avec un TCAC de 8,6 % , l'accent mis par le pays sur la durabilité et l'efficacité énergétique soutient l'expansion du marché.

États-Unis : Avec un TCAC de 8,4 % , le marché américain bénéficie de l'importance croissante accordée aux économies d'énergie et aux réglementations environnementales. Allemagne : Avec un TCAC de 8,0 % , le leadership de l'Allemagne en matière d'ingénierie et d'innovation technologique alimente l'adoption des EEV dans les systèmes CVC.



Principaux acteurs opérant dans le secteur :



Danfoss

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.A.

Sanhua Europe

VOLGA

Société Parker-Hannifin

Société d'Électricité Emerson

Zhejiang DUNAN Environnement Artificiel Co. Société Fujikoki

Analyse de segmentation du secteur des vannes d'expansion électroniques :

Par type de flux :



Vannes d'expansion électromagnétiques Vannes d'expansion électriques

Par pression de travail :



Jusqu'à 30 bars

30 à 50 bars

50 à 200 bars Au dessus de 200 bar

Par type de matériau :



Acier inoxydable

Cuivre Laiton



Par application :



Climatisation

Réfrigération Autres



Par utilisateur final :



Installations industrielles

Bâtiments commerciaux

Points de vente et entrepôts

Bâtiments résidentiels

Automobile:



Fabricant d'équipement d'origine Pièces de rechange



Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique Moyen-Orient et Afrique



À propos de Future Market Insights (FMI) – Automatisation industrielle

La division d'automatisation industrielle de Future Market Insights (FMI) propose une approche novatrice et une perspective innovante dans l'analyse du marché de l'automatisation industrielle. Une couverture complète des machines d'équipement, portables, de processus, de construction, industrielles et à usage spécial dans l'ensemble du secteur manufacturier et une analyse distinctive de la base installée, des consommables, du remplacement et de la matrice USP-fonctionnalité-application font de nous une voix pionnière dans l'industrie. Nous sommes des associés privilégiés des acteurs de l'industrie et des partenaires de distribution établis et en devenir lorsqu'il s'agit de maintenir, de développer et d'identifier de nouvelles perspectives de revenus.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and has been quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

