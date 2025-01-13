Teladoc Health Joins Amazon’S Health Benefits Connector For Cardiometabolic Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligible customers can now find and enroll in Teladoc Health's cardiometabolic programs directly through Amazon

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced a new collaboration with to expand access to Teladoc's industry-leading chronic condition programs. Customers of that are eligible for Teladoc Health's diabetes, hypertension, pre-diabetes and weight management programs can now seamlessly discover and enroll in these benefits directly through Amazon's Health Benefits Connector , previously known as Health Condition Programs.

Teladoc Health has more than 1 million active enrollees across its chronic condition programs, which leverage connected devices, data-driven personalization and expert coaching to support sustainable behavior change and improved cardiometabolic health.

“This partnership helps deliver on our strategy to bring greater value to our customers in our individual solutions and across our integrated offerings,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.“By enabling customers to discover and enroll in our programs on Amazon, this effort will improve access to needed care and help people manage their health in an easier and more convenient way.”

More than half of adults in the U.S. live with at least one chronic disease. While many can benefit from digital programs that offer continuous, personalized support, enrollment barriers remain a challenge. In fact, nearly a quarter of U.S. adults say they are unaware of all the benefits available through their health plan.

Amazon's Health Benefits Connector solves this challenge by surfacing eligible benefits to customers when they search for related products or devices.

“As Amazon's program has evolved over the last year, it has established itself as a new and exciting enrollment channel for our members,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health.“Amazon's service gives us new ways to engage members where they are and deliver a seamless enrollment experience.”

Teladoc Health's participation in the program comes as the companies look to collaborate on opportunities focused on putting the consumer at the center of the healthcare experience.

“The scale and expertise of our two organizations give us a unique opportunity to strengthen our impact on healthcare together,” said Aaron Martin, Vice President of Healthcare at Amazon.“Building on this relationship, we're excited to find more ways to advance our collaboration and explore new ways to simplify and improve health solutions for customers.”

