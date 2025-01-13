Genpact To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ) will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Following the release, Genpact's management team will host a call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. While early log-in is recommended, registration and access will be available throughout the call.

A live webcast will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website . A replay and transcript will be posted on the website shortly after the call concludes.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

