ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Enfusion, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Enfusion, (NYSE: ENFN ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed of the company by Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ). Stockholders will receive a mix of shares of Clearwater Analytics common stock and cash worth $11.25 for each share of Enfusion stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Enfusion, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at:

/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .



