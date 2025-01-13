Erin Brown Thomas' Chasers Pilot Selected For World Premiere At The 2025 Sundance Film Festival On January 28, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amber Khieralla as“Amber” in the single-shot ensemble episodic pilot“Chasers” (2025), premiering at Sundance Jan. 28, 2025.

Featured in the Episodic Pilot Showcase, the explores the fine line between our drive and exploitation

- Erin Brown Thomas, Creator / DirectorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chasers, a pilot created by co-writer/director Erin Brown Thomas ([subtext]), will make its World Premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in the Episodic Pilot Showcase. Chasers explores the toxic hustle culture of Hollywood for those chasing their dreams while tackling the universal struggles of ambition, exploitation, and mental health challenges. For more information on Chasers visit here. For information on tickets, please visit here. Linktree here . Follow us on Instagram .Chasers' World Premiere will occur:· The Ray Theatre in Park City on January 28, 2025, at 4:15pm M.T.Additional screenings will include:o Redstone Cinemas in Park City on January 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM M.T., Screening is Open Captionedo Broadway Centre Cinemas in Salt Lake City on January 31, 2025, at Noon M.T.o Holiday Village Cinemas in Park City on February 1, 2025, at 4:30 PM M.T.Chasers is a 31-minute continuous single-shot project. Co-written by director Erin Brown Thomas and lead star Ciarra Krohne, it is the first installment in the series. Through a party filled with flashy dialogue, a flashback, and a literal flash mob, the CHASERS pilot dives into the world of ambitious urban creatives, exploring the fine line between drive and exploitation and the lies we tell ourselves to keep moving forward.Brown Thomas is known for crafting genre cocktails and incorporating dance in subversive and surprising ways. Chasers is the newest project in her portfolio of“traumadies”, dramas that masquerade as comedies until a final emotional gut punch."I cried beautiful, ugly tears when I got the call that Chasers would be World Premiering at Sundance," said Erin Brown Thomas, The festival has kickstarted the careers of so many of my filmmaking heroes and I plan to make the most of the opportunity so I can continue telling stories that move me deeply."Brown Thomas teamed up with her longtime collaborator, cinematographer/producer Beth Napoli (A Question of Service, Rekindled, [subtext], and Rally Caps), to bring this ambitious film to life. Producers include Elle Shaw (A Question of Service), Olivia Haller ([subtext]), and Hayden Greiwe ([subtext]). Chasers cast features Ciarra Krohne“Sophia” ([subtext]), Louie Chapman“Jacob” (The Dresden Sun), Keana Marie“Maddy” (Guns Up, Dash & Lily, The Goldbergs), Brook Maroon“Billy Joel” (The Shift, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey), Xan Churchwell“Bex” (Still Queer), Shannon Gisela“Elsie” who recently received the Upright Citizen's Brigade's SNL Scholarship, and Amber Khieralla“Amber” ([subtext]). Executive producers include Tara Kuhnert Hotchkis and Jake Thomas in addition to Brown Thomas and Krohne.Synopsis: At a Los Angeles house party, an aspiring musician pursued her crush through a crowd of hopeful dreamers chasing empty promises.“Chasers highlights the toxic hustle culture we experience while chasing our dreams. It unpacks how hope and ambition are manipulated in relationships, workplaces, and entire industries. By blending dark humor with raw truths, it critiques the sacrifices demanded by a world that commodifies vulnerability, turning the pursuit of dreams into a battleground of self-worth,” added Brown Thomas.“We voluntarily put ourselves through this because the little breadcrumbs tease us with glimpses of the success we are chasing. We don't need to accept these abuses as part of the journey to find success.”The original single featured in the dance scene,“Dream Alive,” by Singer and Co-writer Phoebe Ryan, will be released on January 14, 2025. The full soundtrack will be released on Jan. 28 in conjunction with the premiere. It is scored by Daniel Rufolo and Adam Kromelow, who also produce for Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band. Stay tuned here for Spotify and here for Apple Music.Erin Brown Thomas has chased her dream of filmmaking for 20 years, which has provided the backbone for the concept of Chasers. She is also the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Salute Your Shorts Film Festival, an event she programs and runs with Chasers Producer and Executive Director, Elle Shaw, in Los Angeles. Her past films have screened competitively in the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at AMPAV at Cannes Int'l Film Festival and won awards at other high-profile events including Hollyshorts (pilot category), and Cinequest, and nominated at the Austin Film Festival.###

Trailer for Erin Brown Thomas' "Chasers" (2025) ahead of World Premiere at Sundance on Jan. 28, 2025

