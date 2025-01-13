عربي


O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Its New Board Of Directors For The Term 2024-2026


1/13/2025 6:00:50 PM

O-RAN remains committed to transformation of the RAN toward openness, intelligence, virtualization, and interoperability

Current members of the Board are:

Company

Director

Alternate Director

AT&T

Yigal Elbaz

Brian Daly

Boost Mobile

Eben Albertyn

Jingyi Zhou

China Mobile

Yuhong Huang

Chih-Lin I

China Telecom

Yue Wang

Qingtian Wang

Deutsche Telekom

Abdurazak Mudesir

Petr Ledl

KDDI

Takuya Sawada

Masaaki Koga

NTT DOCOMO

Takaaki Sato

Masafumi Masuda

Orange

Claire Chauvin

Atoosa Hatefi

Rakuten Mobile

Sharad Sriwastawa

Awn Muhammad

SoftBank

Ryuji Wakikawa

Alex Jinsung Choi

Telefonica

Enrique Blanco

Jose Luis Espla

TIM

Andrea Calvi

Marco Caretti

UScellular

Michael Irizarry

Narothum Saxena

Verizon

Steven Rice

Edward Diaz

Vodafone

Nadia Benabdallah

Francisco Martin

Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

"With O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications and architecture, operators have the option to deploy Radio Access Networks that are open and secure, and enhanced with intelligent functions to optimize deployments and operations," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom. "Guided by operator priorities, O-RAN ALLIANCE remains committed to driving the transformation of the RAN toward openness, intelligence, virtualization, and full interoperability, to enable large-scale deployments in mobile networks."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit
