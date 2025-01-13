(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Mammalian 1.2 Microbial



2.1 Biologics 2.2 Biosimilars



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The mammalian segment holds a significant share in the global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market due to the increasing use of mammalian cells in producing therapeutic proteins. Mammalian cells, derived from mammalian tissue, are primarily used for growing animal cells in vitro. These cells include fibroblasts, epithelial cells, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Lymphocytes are found in the blood, while the rest are found in tissue. The rising application of mammalian cells in treating various diseases, particularly in producing human proteins with high therapeutic potential, such as tissue plasminogen activators, clotting factors, and erythropoietin, is a major factor driving market growth. Recombinant proteins from mammalian cells are used in therapeutics for conditions ranging from diabetes to cancer, transforming the healthcare landscape. Moreover, mammalian cell culture technology is widely used for producing vaccines in bulk, making it a significant revenue generator in the market. For instance, Catalent Inc.'s agreement with Spicona to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using its proprietary GPEx cell line development technology is a testament to this trend. Catalent offers comprehensive services, including mammalian cell line development, process development, process validation, formulation development, and drug substance manufacturing, from preclinical to commercial stages. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the mammalian segment in the global biologics CDMO market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market encompasses the production and development of large molecules, including biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and cancer therapies, for pharmaceutical clients. This market caters to various therapeutic areas such as chronic infectious diseases, diabetes, and oncology. Biologics CDMOs specialize in supply chain management, quality testing, and clinical services for small-molecule drugs and biopharmaceuticals. They employ advanced technologies like automation, software development, process engineering, and biology to ensure optimal production and development of these complex therapeutics. Tissue processing is also a critical aspect of biologics CDMOs, ensuring the highest quality standards are met for the final product.

Market Overview

The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market encompasses the production of biologics, including small molecules, large molecules, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, cancer therapies, and vaccines, using advanced technology and specialized expertise. The market caters to various disease landscapes, including infectious diseases, chronic conditions such as diabetes, and ageing-related diseases like myelosuppression, cardiotoxicity, and renal insufficiency. Biologics CDMOs offer clinical services, process engineering, automation, and software development to biopharmaceutical companies. The market includes niche CDMOs focusing on biologics segment, monoclonal segment, immunotherapy, plant-based expression systems, and novel therapies. The supply chain involves third-party logistic providers ensuring evidence-based practice and quality testing. The market also covers non-mammalian (microbial) production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, somatic cells, tissues, and biological molecules like nucleic acids, cell receptors, and metabolic illnesses. The biology behind these complex molecules requires a deep understanding of homeostatic processes and metabolism, including hepatic metabolism and renal excretion. The geriatric population and mental state are significant considerations, as well as potential side effects such as polypharmacy, allergies, and gene therapy.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio