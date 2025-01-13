Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or“the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, after the close. The Company will host a call on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss these results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast and presentation materials on the Minerals Technologies Investor Relations page and pre-register for the webcast at any time using the following link .

For U.S.-based participants, the dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1 877-270-2148 and the conference ID is Minerals Technologies. For participants based outside the U.S., the dial-in number is +1 412-902-6510.

A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET, February 7, 2025 through 2 p.m. ET, July 27, 2025. Please click here to listen to the replay.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at .

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831