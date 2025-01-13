Bitrail Achieves SOC 2 [Type II] Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment To Data Security And Customer Trust

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail has once again successfully achieved SOC 2 [Type II] compliance, a significant milestone that underscores the company's dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security.

The achievement validates BitRail's rigorous commitment to security and data privacy, demonstrating its ability to meet stringent standards and ensuring operational excellence.

The SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) audit, performed by an independent third-party auditor that evaluates an organization's controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 certification attests to BitRail's adherence to the rigorous security and privacy standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



Protection Against Unauthorized Access: focuses on the measures in place to secure BitRail's platform from unauthorized entry.

System Availability: involves implementing strategies to minimize downtime and ensure that its platform is consistently accessible. This includes redundancy measures, failover mechanisms, and a comprehensive disaster recovery plan.

Processing Integrity: the accuracy and completeness of data processing within BitRail's systems. This includes evaluating the organization's ability to process data correctly, ensuring that transactions are valid, and verifying that data aligns with predefined criteria.

Safeguards for Confidentiality : BitRail prioritizes the confidentiality of user data by implementing robust classification and handling practices. This involves encryption methods, secure data storage, and strict access controls. Privacy Commitment : Adhering to stringent privacy policies and practices. This includes transparent data collection, use, retention, and disclosure practices.

"BitRail is dedicated to building trust with its customers and partners through its unwavering commitment to security and data privacy.

The achievement of SOC 2 compliance reinforces this commitment and demonstrates the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability," said Jeff Siegel.

ABOUT BITRAIL:

BitRail is a fintech and service provider that helps companies create and manage their own branded, regulated digital payments. Our platform includes technology, licensing and compliance to help companies launch safe, branded, regulated, digital currencies and wallets.



For more information please visit

SOURCE BitRail

