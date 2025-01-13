Announcing The Alexandra Hallock Capacity Building Grant For Small Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cause Strategy Partners is pleased to announce a request for proposals inviting eligible nonprofit organizations to apply for the Alexandra Hallock Capacity Building Grant for Small Nonprofits.



This opportunity, established in 2024 to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Alexandra Hallock, will support small nonprofits (organizations with prior fiscal year revenue totaling no more than $400,000) whose mission and work champions human rights, girls' and women's empowerment, and LGBTQ+ causes.



Successful applicants will receive a one-time $20,000 USD unrestricted grant and a host of pro-bono capacity building support, including:

*A limited-scope consulting engagement delivered by Cause Strategy Partners experts in the field (valued at $10,000);

*Connection to Taproot Foundation's capacity-building programs and a Nonprofit Success Coach for consultation on successful use of pro-bono resources;

*Permanent access to the BoardLead Nonprofit Network ;

*Unlimited access for all board members to BoardLearn , Cause Strategy Partners' learning platform for nonprofit board members; and

Prominent publicity associated with the grant award announcement.



Applications will be due March 14, 2025. Up to 3 organizations will be selected for funding in this inaugural award cycle.



To learn more about this opportunity and how to apply, visit our website .



Honoring Alexandra Hallock

Alexandra Hallock, affectionately known to many as“Allie,” was a tireless advocate for nonprofit organizations in the United States and charities in the United Kingdom. Before her untimely passing at the age of 37 from NUT carcinoma cancer, Allie impacted countless lives, strengthened thousands of organizations, and inspired social impact leaders across the US and UK.



Much of Allie's life's work centered on helping nonprofits with promising solutions build the

infrastructure and governance capacity required to actualize their potential and advance their social justice missions. In her career, Allie supported hundreds of nonprofits at Taproot Foundation before becoming the first full-time employee at Cause Strategy Partners, where she eventually became the Chief Operating Officer.



By investing in grassroots organizations serving the causes that were closest to Allie's heart, this opportunity aims to amplify their impact, strengthen their capacity, and empower them to effect meaningful change in their communities, long into the future. In doing so, we honor Allie's vision and commitment to a world where every voice is heard, every life is valued, and every human right is upheld.



About Cause Strategy Partners

The mission of Cause Strategy Partners is to inspire the world's professionals to serve their cause. We are a purpose-driven enterprise that believes in harnessing the power of business for social good; our work is grounded in our values of Relationships, Zeal, Honesty, Advancement, Creativity, and Excellence. We envision a world where every business and community leader finds purpose by lending their skills and passions to high-impact, value-aligned nonprofits working to create a more just, vibrant, and equitable society.









