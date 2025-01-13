Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Trust (NYSE: FRT ) will announce fourth quarter 2024 in a press release to be issued after close on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Company will host a call on Thursday, February 13 at 5:00 PM ET.



Event : Federal Realty Investment Trust's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

When : 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Live Webcast: FRT Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

or

Dia l # : 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call on Federal Realty's website at . A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through February 27, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671; Passcode: 10195673

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as Northern and Southern California. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,500 tenants, in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 57 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit .