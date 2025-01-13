League Reaches Milestone Of 40 Million Contracted Users, 160% Growth Year-Over-Year, Secures $100 Million USD Financing Deal With Rbcx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The credit facility will further AI product development, sales capacity, and M&A

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - League , the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, today announced significant milestones in its growth trajectory, including reaching 40 million users under contract. This achievement, representing a 160% increase year-over-year, has been driven by

increasing demand for League's data and AI innovation offerings.

League also announced a $100 million USD credit facility with RBCx, the and innovation arm of RBC. This financing deal will support League's continued investments in platform development, sales capacity, and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Founded in 2014, the League platform is trusted by some of healthcare's most iconic brands including Highmark Health, Manulife, and Medibank. With $235 million in venture capital funding to date, League is widely recognized for delivering the highest level of personalization, using data and AI to drive health engagement.

"This capital will be important in capturing the significant opportunities that come with scaling a healthcare platform of our magnitude," said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "RBCx plays a vital role in fostering innovation in the technology sector, and we're proud to have their support as we scale our business toward 100 million people by 2030."

"RBCx is excited to further our collaboration with League. With the significant financing deal announced today, we look forward to helping power League's next phase of growth," added Tony Barkett, Head of Banking, RBCx. "We are proud to support technology companies at all growth stages, including League as they continue on their scaling journey."

This latest announcement follows a period of significant momentum for League. In the past year, the company has:



Signed major platform customers, reaching 40 million contracted users, growing by 160% year-over-year

Expanded internationally, having secured a major partnership with

Medibank , Australia's largest private health insurer

Announced a series of

AI powered health experience solutions



Been recognized by leading analyst firms such as

Gartner , Forrester

and Everest Group

Launched many new customers, adding millions of activated users, growing by 200% year-over-year

These achievements underscore League's category leadership and commitment to on-going, rapid innovation.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform , reaching more than 25 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $235 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.



About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc/community-social-impact .

About RBCx

RBCx

powers bold ideas, founders, and technology companies. We know building great businesses takes more than just finance, which is why our four pillars – Banking, Capital, Platform, and Ventures – combine to make us the go-to backer of Canadian innovation. We use our deep expertise to support businesses of all sizes and stages, and leverage RBC's extensive experience, networks, and capital to solve tomorrow's big problems.

