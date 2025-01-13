Canoe Financial Announces The Final Amount Of The Special Non-Cash Distribution For Canoe EIT Income Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe LP (the“Manager”) today announced the final amount of the special non-cash distribution for Canoe EIT Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN).

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive a special non-cash distribution of $0.45 per unit. The payment date will be January 15, 2025, however there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with a cash distribution.

The Fund is required to distribute any net income and capital gains prior to the end of its taxation year. The special non-cash distribution for the Fund generally represents residual net realized capital gains and net income not previously distributed.

The special non-cash distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the Fund. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will be equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The special non-cash distribution will increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the Fund.

The actual taxable amount of all distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2025.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada's largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbol and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $19 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

1–877–434–2796



Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Looking Statement: Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward looking statements which reflect Canoe Financial LP's current expectations regarding future results or events. Words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. In addition, any statement regarding future performance, strategies, prospects, action or plans is also a forward-looking statement. Market predictions and forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, events, activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to materially differ from expectations discussed in the forward looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic and market conditions and other risk factors. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what Canoe Financial LP believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the current date and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of return of capital (ROC) of the net asset value per Unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the Fund, which could reduce the Fund's ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the Fund on before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.