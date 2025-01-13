F&M Bank Announces Key Leadership Promotions And Strategic Focus For The Future

To elevate F&M's strategic vision, Andy Baker has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this new role, Andy will chair the newly formed Strategic Governance Committee, compromising members of F&M's senior leadership team, which will guide the Bank's strategic direction, overseeing initiatives, projects, products, and services. Andy previously served as F&M's Chief Retail Banking Officer.

“As we look to the future, it's clear that we need a dedicated focus on our strategic initiatives. Andy's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in aligning our strategic vision with our long-term goals,” said Lars Eller, President & CEO.

Complementing this transition, Taryn Marino has been promoted to Chief Retail Banking Officer. Taryn previously served as Deputy Chief Retail Banking Officer, working closely with Andy to lead transformative projects for the retail banking team.

“Taryn and her team have consistently delivered outstanding results, including notable deposit growth, increased checking account success, and exceptional client experiences. Taryn's promotion recognizes her dedication and impact. We are confident in her ability to continue driving excellence in retail banking,” added Mr. Eller.

“These leadership changes and strategic initiatives position us to achieve sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients, employees, and stakeholders,” continued Mr. Eller.“I am confident that this refined focus will propel F&M Bank to new heights in 2025 and beyond.”

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

