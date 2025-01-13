Legends, Ghosts, And Culture: Justin Chopin Talks NOLA With Sidney Smith On 'Above The Legal Limit'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The True Spirit of NOLA with Sidney Smith | Episode 26

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Step into the heart of New Orleans with“Above The Limit” as host Justin Chopin explores the Crescent City's vibrant culture, haunting legends, and rich history. In Episode 26, titled“The True Spirit of NOLA,” Justin is joined by Sidney Smith, founder of the iconic Haunted History Tours, for a captivating discussion about the traditions, mysteries, and stories that make New Orleans one of the most unique cities in the world.

From ghostly tales to cultural legacies, this episode is a tribute to the city's unforgettable spirit and charm, offering listeners a front-row seat to its hauntingly beautiful past and vibrant present.

Episode Highlights:

In this episode, Sidney Smith shares his deep knowledge and passion for New Orleans, including:

- Haunted Legends and Ghost Stories: Fascinating tales from the city's mysterious and supernatural side.

- The Roots of New Orleans' Culture: Insights into the city's unique blend of history, tradition, and community.

- The Legacy of Haunted History Tours: How Sidney founded one of the most iconic tour companies in New Orleans, dedicated to preserving its cultural heritage.

- Why New Orleans is One-of-a-Kind: Exploring the factors that make the Crescent City a cultural treasure, from its music to its people.

Above The Legal Limit is now streaming on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , YouTube , and all your favorite platforms. Tune in to hear Sidney's heartfelt passion for preserving New Orleans' history and sharing its legends-a powerful reminder of why this city holds a special place in hearts around the world.

About "Above The Legal Limit" Podcast

Hosted by Justin Chopin,“Above The Legal Limit” delivers thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from law and business to culture and personal growth. Each episode features engaging guests who bring unique perspectives and inspiring stories. New episodes are released every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

Located in New Orleans, The Chopin Law Firm LLC combines over 100 years of collective legal experience to provide legal representation in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation. The firm is committed to achieving exceptional results for its clients.

