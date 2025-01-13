Disaster Relief Non-Profit All Hands And Hearts Responds To Devastating Wildfires Across Los Angeles, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) , a leading global non-profit organization that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief, has mobilized its resources to respond to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Drawing from two decades of experience, AHAH is committed to addressing both immediate and long-term community needs.

AHAH's response will be guided by lessons gleaned from past wildfire recovery efforts, including previous work in California and ongoing efforts in Hawaii . An experienced team is staged on the ground, ready to collaborate with other humanitarian organizations and assess where they can provide the most effective support for recovery efforts once the fires are contained.

Leveraging a network of dedicated and compassionate alumni, All Hands and Hearts are coordinating spontaneous volunteers, including AHAH alumni in the area, to support local response efforts including resource and distribution centers where help is urgently needed.

Currently, the most pressing need is the distribution of essential goods and supplies to shelters. In addition, we are prepared to undertake debris and hazard tree removal to ensure safety and accessibility for affected residents. Using our expertise in volunteer coordination, we remain committed to meeting these critical needs and adapting our efforts as the situation evolves.

In the long-term, AHAH aims to help strengthen Californian communities' ability to respond to and recover from future wildfire disasters, with mitigation strategies such as home hardening (helping homeowners make their properties more resistant to future wildfires by removing flammable materials and implementing fire-resistant measures), fuel reduction (reducing potential fire fuels by removing vegetation and other materials that could contribute to the spread of wildfires) and community-based prevention programs designed to create safer, more fire-resilient communities.

"As these fires continue to threaten homes and lives, our primary focus is on supporting evacuees and addressing their immediate needs," said Jess Thompson, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. "We're working to ensure displaced families have access to shelter, essential items and resources while their homes are still unsafe. Once the situation stabilizes, we will reassess and shift our efforts to recovery as needed, going back to lessons from our past experiences in California and Hawaii. In this critical phase, we urge everyone to follow the guidance of emergency services to ensure safety and allow responders to perform their vital work."

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 93% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

Please support Los Angeles County's fire recovery in these critical moments and stay up to date with this evolving disaster through All Hands and Hearts' Storm Tracker .

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED