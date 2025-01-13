Tyson Foods To Hold Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, (NYSE: TSN) will hold its Annual Meeting of on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) at Tyson Foods, 2008 South Thompson Street, Springdale, Arkansas 72764. For shareholders attending in person, an admission ticket is required. Cameras, and recording equipment, as well as large bags are not permitted. Please see our proxy statement, filed on December 18, 2024, for further information.

Webcast

A for the webcast of the meeting is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at .



Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the meeting by calling:



Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589



Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.



Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot join at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast will be available at . A telephone replay will also be available until Thursday, March 6, 2025, at:



US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 2803143



About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit



Media Contact: Laura Burns, 479-713-9890 ...

Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods