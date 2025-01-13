California Water Service Group Offering $80,000 To Students Through 12Th Annual College Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help improve the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has opened its 11th annual College Scholarship Program cycle for customers served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries. Eligible customers in any of these service areas or their dependents can apply for part of the $80,000 available this year to offset educational expenses.

Applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the 2025-2026 academic year. Four $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“With the costs of higher education becoming burdensome and potentially even out of reach for some of the best and brightest students in our communities, providing scholarships to some of these exceptional future leaders is one of my favorite ways to support our customers,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students should visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships . The application period will close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Winners will be announced by the end of May.

Group's College Scholarship Program is part of the company's stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and does not affect customers' rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $755,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

