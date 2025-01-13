Katten Earns Equality 100 Award For LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Katten joins more than 700 businesses in the United States honored with the Equality 100 Award as leaders in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion for their corporate policies, practices and benefits. Companies are rated on their nondiscrimination policies, equitable health care benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, corporate social responsibility, and inclusive internal workplace culture.

"With the support of the firm, Katten's LGBTQ+ Coalition is committed to strengthening our community, advocating for diversity and inclusion, and building a sense of belonging at the firm through various programs," said Partner Brandon D. Hadley, co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Coalition. "To have Katten be recognized for its fair and inclusive policies, benefits and resources is a meaningful distinction."

