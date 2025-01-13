DIAGNOS Announces The Engagement Of Promoter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“ DIAGNOS ” or the“ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical issues through the use of its FLAIRE based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the engagement of Outside The Box Capital Inc. (“OTB”) to provide marketing and promotional services to the Corporation.

As per the agreement signed between OTB and DIAGNOS, OTB is entitled to a compensation of CA$50,000, payable in advance in cash, for the period of January 13, 2025 to April 13, 2025 (the“Period”). During the Period, the parties may terminate the agreement by mutual consent. The compensation of CA$50,000 will be paid using the liquidities of the Corporation.

Headquartered in Oakville, in the province of Ontario, Canada, OTB provides digital marketing services to small and medium-sized public companies. As part of the services to be rendered to the Corporation, OTB will provide marketing and distribution services to communicate information about the Corporation, including the use social medias, with the goal of increasing company awareness.

OTB is acting at arm's length to the Corporation. As of the date of this announcement, OTB, together with any of its principals, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

The engagement of OTB remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at and .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 ...