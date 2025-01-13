How To Build A Successful Organization: The Essential Principles Of Leadership That Create A Successful Organization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of TIME TO LEAD

Charleston, SC, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For three decades, author Jacqueline L. Campbell has studied the art and science of what it takes to be successful in business. She pairs her seasoned advice with calming landscape photos for a truly unique business that empowers professionals to shape their personal visions of success into a reality.

“[I've worked to create] a thought-provoking compilation of stunning images paired with essential principles that illuminate the Way to lead a successful organization,” said Jacqueline.

Within the pages of Time To Lead: Lead The Way, readers will discover key principles for aligning teams and leading with efficiency, including how to:



Spend your time with intention

Communicate with stakeholders

Discern when to gather data and when to be decisive Listen to your team

This is the book for leaders who need a knowledgeable mentor, a guiding hand, or a business coach that can help build intrinsic personal and professional confidence. Readers will walk away from Time To Lead with a renewed sense of purpose, a vision for success, and a toolbelt full of insights learned from a top-performing professional.

Time To Lead: Lead The Way is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and .

About the Author:

Jacqueline L. Campbell is a storied educator and administrator with over thirty years of success leading faculty and staff to exceptional academic performance. She holds a Master of Science degree in education administration, and she has worked consistently to improve schools in California's most high-need regions. She is passionate about leading the way in actionable research, and she always seeks to learn more with a posture of humility. Campbell is currently the principal of Kinoshita Elementary in San Juan Capistrano.

Media Contact: Jacqueline L. Campbell, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Jacqueline L. Campbell

Attachment

Text>Time To Lead: Lead The Way

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...