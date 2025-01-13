Groundbreaking To Be Held Tuesday, January 14, 2025 For New Workforce And Affordable Family Housing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Paces Preservation Partners will host the kickoff of Metropolitan Place, a 176-unit apartment community between downtown Atlanta and the airport

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paces Preservation Partners, a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Partners, is pleased to invite and the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Metropolitan Place in Atlanta's Perkerson neighborhood. The event kicks off construction of the 176-unit affordable housing community.WHO:Speakers include Steven Bauhan, The Paces FoundationAtlanta Mayor Andre DickensDr. Eloisa Klementich, Invest AtlantaDenise Farrior, Georgia Department of Community AffairsRuben Burney, Perkerson Civic AssociationSteve Bien, Soho Housing PartnersWHAT:Groundbreaking with remarks by local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the Metropolitan Place affordable apartment community.Photo and video opportunity. Lunch provided.WHERE:2333 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315WHEN:Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 12:30 pmThe event is free to the public. Please go toto register. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation press contact.Workforce and affordable family housing is a pressing need along Atlanta's Metropolitan and Perkerson corridor. Paces Preservation Partners has worked tirelessly with all facets of the community to bring safe, sustainable and high-quality housing to the area. The development will be located near the new City of Atlanta Police Precinct Zone 3 and the Goodwill training facility. Financing is being provided by Berkadia, Chase Bank, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, Invest Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.Paces Preservation Partners is a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The partnership works with local housing authorities to provide affordable housing.About Soho Housing PartnersLeveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Steve Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho's significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.About The Paces FoundationFounded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and has a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit .

Amy Sigal

The Paces Foundation

+1 678-467-0253

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.