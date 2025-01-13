Inventhelp Inventor Develops Simple Device For Rethreading Drawstrings (CLR-267)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to rethread the drawstring within various clothing items," said an inventor, from New Lenox, Ill., "so I invented the STRING- A- LONG. My design eliminates hassle and frustration, and it can be used with pants, shorts, sweat pants, hoodies, pajamas, jackets, duffle bags, laundry bags, drapes, medical scrubs, and other items with drawstrings."

The invention provides a simple device for restringing drawstrings within clothing items. In doing so, it would make the task easier and less cumbersome. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to struggle with a wire hanger, safety pins, scissors, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-267, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

