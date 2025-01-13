Inventhelp Inventor Develops Secure Box For Package Deliveries (CLM-709)
Date
1/13/2025 2:46:12 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to protect package deliveries against potential theft or porch pirates," said an inventor, from Waterford, Ohio, "so I invented the DOC BOX. My design would also keep deliveries safe against rain and other bad weather."
The invention provides a secure box designed to protect residential package, mail parcel, prescription medication, and grocery/food deliveries. In doing so, it helps prevent theft. It also protects against damage associated with rain and other inclement weather. As a result, it increases security, convenience, and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-709, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
