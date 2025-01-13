Diabetic Macular Edema Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2034, Delveinsight Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diabetic Macular Edema Insight

DelveInsight's Diabetic Macular Edema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Macular Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Macular Edema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema, offering comprehensive insights into the Diabetic Macular Edema revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Diabetic Macular Edema statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Diabetic Macular Edema therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Diabetic Macular Edema clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Diabetic Macular Edema treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Diabetic Macular Edema space.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

.The Diabetic Macular Edema market size was valued ~USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In October 2024, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced positive one-year topline results from the open-label, single-arm Phase IV ELEVATUM study, which evaluated Vabysmo® (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in individuals from racial and ethnic groups typically underrepresented in clinical trials.

.In September 2024, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, along with EyeBio, a fully owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, today announced the launch of the Phase 2b/3 BRUNELLO trial to evaluate RestoretTM (MK-3000, previously EYE103) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).

.In 2022, the market size for diabetic macular edema (DME) across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the UK, and Japan was approximately USD 2,911 million.

.The market size is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2034) due to the introduction of upcoming therapies. In 2022, the United States held the largest market share, with an estimated size of approximately USD 1,745 million.

.The United States had the highest number of total prevalent cases of DME among the 7MM.

.Among the EU4 and the UK countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of DME cases, representing approximately 30%.

.In 2023, gender-specific prevalence data from the United States indicated that roughly 57% of the cases were male, while about 40% were female.

.Due to a larger patient population and higher treatment costs, estimates indicate that the United States held the largest market share in DME, accounting for approximately 60% of the total DME market in the 7MM in 2023, followed by Germany and Japan.

.Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Genentech, Novartis, Bayer, Regeneron Pharma, Santen, Kodiak Sciences, Graybug Vision, Oculis, Oxurion, Novartis, Exonate Limited, Ripple Therapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Alimera Sciences, Curacle Co., Ltd., Faricimab: Genentech, Inc., and others

.Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), EYLEA (aflibercept), KSI-301, GB-102, OCS-01, THR-149, Ranibizumab, EXN407, IBE-814, EYP-1901, RC-28E, Aflibercept, Conbercept, CU06-1004, and others

.The Diabetic Macular Edema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Macular Edema market dynamics.

.DelveInsight's analysis revealed that the total prevalent cases of diabetic macular edema (DME) in the 7MM reached 1,073,892 in 2022, with expectations of a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the study period.

.The United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic macular edema (DME), estimated at approximately 483,251 in 2022, and is expected to see a significant increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

.The diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic macular edema (DME) were classified into three age groups: 18-44 years, 45-64 years, and 75 years and older. In 2022, the age group of 45-64 years had the highest number of cases, totaling 209,740 in the US.

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) is a complication of diabetes that affects the retina, specifically the macula, which is responsible for sharp, central vision. DME occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, causing them to leak fluid and leading to swelling in the macula. This swelling disrupts vision and can result in blurred or distorted central vision. DME is a leading cause of vision loss in people with diabetes. Early detection and treatment, such as anti-VEGF injections or laser therapy, can help manage the condition and prevent further vision loss.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalent Cases of DME in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the 7MM

.Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the 7MM

.Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the 7MM

.Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the 7MM

.Treated cases of DME in the 7MM

Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Macular Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Macular Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies and Key Companies

.LUCENTIS (ranibizumab): Genentech/Novartis

.EYLEA (aflibercept): Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Santen

.KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

.GB-102: Graybug Vision

.OCS-01: Oculis

.THR-149: Oxurion

.Ranibizumab: Novartis

.EXN407: Exonate Limited

.IBE-814: Ripple Therapeutics

.EYP-1901: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

.RC-28E: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

.Aflibercept: Alimera Sciences

.Conbercept: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

.CU06-1004: Curacle Co., Ltd.

.Faricimab: Genentech, Inc.

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Strengths

.Late-stage pipeline drugs such as Faricimab, Beovuand KSI-301 are some of the potential emerging therapies that have shown promising results and expected to improve the dosing interval

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Opportunities

.Around in one-quarter or more of eyes with center involving DME do not achieve complete resolution of the edema with anti-VEGF therapy and currently there is no curative treatment options for this refractory pool.

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Oculis, Oxurion, Novartis, Exonate Limited, Ripple Therapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Alimera Sciences, Curacle Co., Ltd., Faricimab: Genentech, Inc., and others

.Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), EYLEA (aflibercept), KSI-301, GB-102, OCS-01, THR-149, Ranibizumab, EXN407, IBE-814, EYP-1901, RC-28E, Aflibercept, Conbercept, CU06-1004, and others

.Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and Diabetic Macular Edema emerging therapies

.Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics: Diabetic Macular Edema market drivers and Diabetic Macular Edema market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Macular Edema

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema

4. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Macular Edema Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Macular Edema

9. Diabetic Macular Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Macular Edema Appendix

18. Diabetic Macular Edema Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

