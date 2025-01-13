New Leadership Book Offers Proven Practices For Building, Sustaining Positive School Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of K-12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce the release of Culture Keepers: Leaders Creating a Healthy School Culture, edited by renowned education expert, author, and international thought leader Anthony Muhammad .

This timely and insightful compilation provides actionable strategies for K-12 school and district leaders to create and maintain a healthy school culture. The chapters in Culture Keepers , essays written by leading names in education, offer insight into some of the most pressing challenges schools face today, including addressing achievement gaps, overcoming chronic absenteeism, and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement.



The book's twelve contributors, including Mario I. Acosta, Luis F. Cruz, Michelle Dillard, Michael L. McWilliams, Regina Stephens Owens, Jeryl Kimbrough-Scott, and more, draw on decades of hands-on experience to share proven processes for overcoming resistance to change, supporting English learners, and ensuring all students thrive in a post-pandemic educational landscape.

Key highlights from Culture Keepers include:



Protocols for navigating common roadblocks

Methods for managing chronic absenteeism and other challenges

Strategies to empower English learners and close achievement gaps

Insights on transforming school culture



Guidance on addressing staff resistance and motivating teams for sustained growth Practical approaches for confronting implicit bias and fostering empathy

"Culture Keepers is a powerful and essential resource for educators committed to creating lasting, positive change," veteran educator and best-selling author Tina H. Boogren said. "It's an invaluable tool for anyone looking to strengthen their school community from the inside out."

By emphasizing practices that promote motivation, empathy, and a focus on shared goals and values, Culture Keepers serves as a vital tool for educators seeking to create a supportive environment where students and staff alike can excel.

