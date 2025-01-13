Veteran Communicator Drummond Joins NCTC As VP Of Marketing And Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drummond joins the NCTC with an impressive track record as an award-winning marketer with extensive experience in the and broadband industries. She brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy, marketing innovation, and executive leadership. In her new role at NCTC, Drummond will leverage her expertise in omnichannel marketing, product marketing, and talent development to enhance the co-op's brand and communications strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christy to the NCTC family," said Lou Borrelli, NCTC CEO. "Her deep understanding of the and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as the co-op grows its portfolio to bring new opportunities to members."



Drummond joins NCTC from Windstream, where she served four years as the Senior Director of Brand Strategy, Communications, and Agency Management across an 18-state footprint. During her tenure, she redefined the Kinetic brand identity and direction, pioneering their new Internet betterTM brand strategy, advertising, and creative content. Her leadership in marketing communications and collaboration across teams and stakeholders was instrumental in boosting fiber penetration in underserved areas by double-digit gains.

Drummond holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and an MBA, which have underpinned her career spanning various leadership roles, including her position as Director of Acquisition Marketing for Boost Mobile. At Boost Mobile, she successfully led consumer strategic pricing, promotions, and digital marketing initiatives and transitioned that team from Boost into DISH. Other roles include leading marketing and communication programs at Pepper, Fervor, Sprint, and Hallmark Cards.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of nearly 700 independent cable and broadband operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories.

