Inventhelp Inventors Develop Handheld Tool For Underground Water Lines (CHK-1113)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a handheld tool that would allow workers to conduct the necessary steps to remove underground water main testing whips for pressure and chlorination," said one of two inventors, from Morris, Ill., "so we invented the UNDO- IT. Our design would eliminate the traditional large crew requirements for this particular work. It also would eliminate destruction of large areas of ground terrain."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized handheld tool that eliminates the need for excavation to remove water main testing whips. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a back hoe and operator. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic and universal design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional utility workers, building construction workers/sub-contractors, water line testing personnel, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1113, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

