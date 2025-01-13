CIRCA SPORTS' RECORD-BREAKING FOOTBALL CONTESTS AWARD OVER $20.2 MILLION IN PAYOUTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Multiple Winners Take Home Millions in Historic Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas sports betting venture Circa Sports awarded $20,266,000 in prizes to the winners of its professional contests, Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI.

Highlights of the winnings included the largest Circa Survivor pool in contest history of $14.26 million. This was split equally among C3 Picks, DREAM STAKES, MEATBALL BROTHERS, PUMBAPACK9, TY1823, VODKA JOHNNY, WHATEVERYALLWANT and Whiskey Business. The $1 million Circa Million VI prize went to Team BP. The winners came all over North America, including Las Vegas, Henderson, California, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Florida, New York, Michigan and Canada.

"Betting history was made this week. This season of the Circa Sports contests was our biggest one yet and a true fight to the finish," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. "Each year, the best part of Circa Survivor and Circa Million is the bond we form with the contestants, and we love their commitment and enthusiasm for every step of the season. Congratulations to all the winners."

Circa Survivor 2024/2025 returned with a no-rake payout of $10 million guaranteed for the last entry standing, with additional funds added because entries exceeded.

The contest consisted of up to 20 legs throughout the year, one for every week of the football season plus two special weeks. Each week, participants had to choose a team to win straight up, but the player could not pick the same team twice for the duration of the season. Thanksgiving/Black Friday and Christmas Day were each considered their own weeks. Entries were eliminated by selecting a team that subsequently lost or tied its game that week.

Circa Million VI boasts 126 different ways to win throughout the season with $6 million in total prizes. First place overall was awarded $1 million and a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket while the remaining prize pool was allocated amongst places two through 100, the quarterly top five and booby prize winners. Each player made five picks against the spread each week. One point was awarded for each correct selection and one-half point for each push.

