Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Clean Air Filtration System (CHK-1125)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clean air filtration system to fight pollution sources," said an inventor, from

Keyser, W.V., "so I invented the MODIFIED AIR FILTRATION. My green design would intake outdoor air, filter it, and discharge clean air without the potential dangers of pollutants relating to carbon dioxide, vehicle exhaust, and airborne diseases."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved air filtration system. In doing so, it would contribute to clean and purified ambient outdoor air. As a result, it helps eliminate smog and pollution. It also could promote a positive environmental impact. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for general contractors, building construction workers, various homeowners and business owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1125, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

