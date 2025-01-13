(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data - Segment Covered Feedstock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic animals, and Others), Application (Essential oils, Herbs and spices, Oleoresins, and Others), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled A and A Pharmachem Inc., Adisseo France SAS, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, DOSTOFARM GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Growell India, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Igusol SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., NOR-FEED, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Phytosynthese, Silvateam Spa, and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The feed phytogenic market is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of the population and increasing demand for meat production. Feed mills are incorporating herbs and natural additives like essential oils and spices into poultry diets as alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters. The antibiotic ban has led to a rise in the use of phytogenic feed additives to improve gut health and feed conversion ratios. Farmers are turning to natural solutions to reduce mortality rates and improve reproductive parameters in livestock. The phytogenic industry is focusing on the use of cereals and raw materials rich in bioactive compounds to enhance growth performance and feed efficiency. The trend towards sustainable farming practices and organic meat production is driving the demand for phytogenic feed additives. However, regulatory hurdles and approvals can impact the costs of phytogenics. Phytogenics offer a clean-label, natural alternative to synthetic additives and improve digestion in livestock. They also help in reducing disease incidence and improving heat stress resistance. The use of phytogenics can lead to better gut microbiome health and improved gut health in broiler chickens and swine. The focus on health and wellness and sustainable farming is expected to continue driving the growth of the phytogenic feed additives market.



The pet care industry continues to grow, with an increasing number of pet owners prioritizing the quality, safety, and natural origin of their pets' food components. Phytogenic feed additives, derived from plants and microorganisms, have gained popularity due to their ability to enhance pet food quality. Companies like Silvateam S.p.A. (Italy) offer phytogenic feed additives for pet food production. This trend, driven by the expanding pet population and concerned pet owners, will likely lead numerous feed additive manufacturers to introduce phytogenic feed additives in the pet food market.



Market

Challenges



The feed phytogenic market is experiencing significant growth due to population expansion and the increasing demand for natural additives in poultry diets. With the antibiotic ban, phytogenic industry is gaining popularity as a natural solution for improving gut health and feed conversion ratios in livestock. Feed mills are incorporating herbs, essential oils, spices, and active components into animal feed to enhance growth performance, reproductive parameters, and disease resistance. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, costs, and dietary variety remain. Farmers are turning to phytogenic feed additives to improve feed efficiency, digestion, and clean-label solutions in intensive production systems. Phytogenics provide natural alternatives to synthetic additives and antibiotic growth promoters, reducing mortality rates and improving animal health and wellness. Sustainable farming practices are also driving the demand for organic meat and phytogenic feed additives, making them a key player in the sustainable farming industry. Feed phytogenics, which includes probiotics, prebiotics, additives, and enzymes, are gaining popularity among farmers and livestock breeders as alternatives to traditional feed options. Direct-fed microbials (DFM), a type of probiotic, are provided to animals to enhance their health. DFM, such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Enterococcus, positively impact milk yield, growth, digestion, and rumen fermentation. Prebiotics, on the other hand, improve animal performance by increasing feed conversion and daily weight gain. These feed additives offer numerous benefits, making them valuable investments for farmers and breeders.

Segment Overview



This feed phytogenics market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Poultry

1.2 Swine

1.3 Ruminants

1.4 Aquatic animals 1.5 Others



2.1 Essential oils

2.2 Herbs and spices

2.3 Oleoresins 2.4 Others

3.1 Europe

1.1

Poultry- The European poultry segment in the feed phytogenics market faced challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries like the UK, France, Italy, and Spain were significantly impacted. The pandemic led to a shortage of trucks for transporting poultry feed phytogenics and a reduced workforce, affecting production and supply. However, government initiatives to boost poultry feed phytogenics production and support livestock and poultry sectors are expected to aid market recovery. Phytogenic feed additives, derived from plants, have been extensively studied for their impact on poultry health, production efficiency, food safety, and environmental sustainability. Despite contradictory findings, their use in poultry production continues to grow due to their potential benefits. As consumption of poultry meat increases, demand for phytogenics will continue to rise, making it a promising market.

Research Analysis

The Feed Phytogenics Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for antibiotic-free poultry farming and focus on feed quality and safety. Broiler chickens are the primary consumers of phytogenic feed additives, which enhance digestive health and disease prevention. These additives are derived from plants, including herbs and spices, and offer a sustainable alternative to antibiotics. Feed sustainability is a key consideration in the feed industry, with a focus on reducing feed costs and improving animal welfare. Phytogenic feed additives contribute to sustainable poultry production by promoting natural livestock health and reducing the incidence of diseases. Feed innovation and research are driving the development of new phytogenic additives and feed production technologies. Organic feed and natural poultry feed are gaining popularity in the market, as consumers demand higher-value foods with clean labels. Phytogenic feed additives offer a natural solution for disease prevention and growth promotion, making them an attractive alternative to synthetic additives. Ruminant health is also a focus area for phytogenic feed additives, which improve digestive efficiency and reduce methane emissions. The use of phytogenic additives in livestock feed is expected to increase as concerns over animal welfare and feed safety continue to grow. Overall, the Feed Phytogenics Market is poised for continued growth as the demand for sustainable and natural feed solutions increases.

Market Research Overview

The feed phytogenic market is experiencing significant growth due to the population expansion and increasing demand for natural additives in animal feed. Feed phytogenics, derived from herbs, essential oils, spices, and other plant-based materials, are gaining popularity as alternatives to synthetic additives and antibiotic growth promoters. With the antibiotic ban in various regions, phytogenic feed additives have become essential for maintaining gut health, improving feed conversion ratios, and enhancing growth performance in poultry and swine. Farmers are turning to phytogenics to reduce mortality rates, improve reproductive parameters, and promote sustainable farming practices. The phytogenic industry is also focusing on research and development to discover new active components and bioactive compounds that can improve heat stress resistance, meat quality, and disease incidence. Despite the regulatory hurdles and phytogenic costs, the market is expected to grow as consumers demand clean-label, natural, and organic meat products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Feedstock



Poultry



Swine



Ruminants



Aquatic Animals

Others

Application



Essential Oils



Herbs And Spices



Oleoresins

Others

Geography Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

