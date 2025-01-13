Legitt AI Unveils Legitt AI 2.0: To Help Redefine Businesses In The AI-Driven Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legitt AI 2.0 - Assistive Intelligence for your Business

Legitt AI proudly unveils Legitt AI 2.0, a transformative set to redefine business operations in the AI-driven era.

- Harshdeep Rapal, Founder & CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legitt AI, a trailblazer in AI-powered business solutions, proudly announces the launch of Legitt AI 2.0. This transformative release marks a major milestone in redefining how organizations operate, leveraging advanced AI technology to empower businesses to scale smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

A New Era of AI-Native Business Operations

Legitt AI 2.0 enables organizations to integrate AI-driven solutions into their core operations, fostering an environment where human teams collaborate with AI Agents to drive productivity and innovation. By blending human expertise with AI-driven automation, businesses can achieve greater efficiency, agility, and scalability in an increasingly competitive market.

Assistive Intelligence: Enhancing Human Potential

At Legitt AI, "AI" stands for Assistive Intelligence, reflecting our belief in developing technology that enhances human capabilities. Legitt AI 2.0 is built to complement human expertise, not replace it. This philosophy ensures that our AI solutions empower teams to make better decisions, automate routine tasks, and focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth.

Key Features of Legitt AI 2.0

AI Agentic Framework: Seamless collaboration between human teams and AI Agents to optimize workflows and streamline operations.

End-to-End Sales Stack Management: Automates the sales process from lead generation to revenue tracking, providing a holistic view of the sales pipeline.

LegittMate AI: Converts website visitors into qualified leads in real-time, enhancing customer engagement and conversion rates.

Smart Contract Lifecycle Management: Automates contract creation, management, compliance, and renewals, reducing manual work and errors.

Predictive Analytics: Provides data-driven insights and accurate revenue forecasting, enabling proactive decision-making.

Automated Approvals: Streamlines internal approvals with AI-powered workflows, accelerating business processes.

CPQ and Proposal Generation: Simplifies pricing, discount management, and proposal creation, ensuring accuracy and speed.

Tailored Solutions for Every Business Size

Legitt AI Lite: Designed for startups and small businesses, offering essential tools for growth and operational efficiency at an affordable price.

Legitt AI Pro: Advanced workflow customization and integration capabilities for large enterprises, delivering scalable and flexible solutions.

Founder's Vision for Legitt AI 2.0

Harshdeep Rapal, Founder and CEO of Legitt AI, shared:

"With Legitt AI 2.0, we are redefining what it means to be an AI-native business. Our Assistive Intelligence approach empowers teams to scale smarter and faster, unlocking human potential. This is just the beginning of our transformative journey. We are committed to helping businesses achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency with our intelligent solutions."

Driving Real-World Impact

Legitt AI 2.0 has already made significant strides in transforming businesses. A billion-dollar publicly listed company has begun transitioning from Salesforce to Legitt AI, starting with our Contract Repository Analyzer and gradually expanding into full sales stack management. Their CFO praised Legitt AI 2.0 as a "Mini, yet more Powerful Salesforce," recognizing its potential to streamline operations and improve performance.

Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

In a significant step toward expanding accessibility, Legitt AI has partnered with Microsoft. The Legitt AI 2.0 Add-In is now available on Microsoft AppSource, enabling seamless integration with Microsoft products. This collaboration empowers users to access Legitt AI's robust features within their existing Microsoft workflows, enhancing productivity and fostering collaboration across teams.

What's Next for Legitt AI?

Legitt AI is dedicated to continuous innovation and growth. Upcoming developments include:

Modular AI Agents: Soon, users will be able to customize and deploy AI Agents tailored to their unique workflows, enhancing automation and adaptability.

Global Expansion: Legitt AI is scaling its reach across industries and geographies to serve diverse business needs.

Enhanced Customer Support: Focused on delivering exceptional onboarding experiences and ongoing support to maximize user success.

About Legitt AI

Legitt AI is owned and operated by Onitt Technology Labs Inc., delivering AI-powered solutions that revolutionize business operations. Focused on Assistive Intelligence, Legitt AI drives automation, sales optimization, contract management, and revenue growth for businesses worldwide.

