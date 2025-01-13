Sonova to present at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare conference

Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

Staefa (Switzerland), January 13, 2025 – Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON), a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions, announces that its Chief Executive Officer Arnd Kaldowski will today present Sonova's strategy and an overview of the current business dynamics at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 07:30pm Central European Time (CET) / 10:30am US Pacific Standard Time (PST). Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says:"We are encouraged by the positive trends in each of our four Sonova business units and are pleased to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Notably, we continue to see a strong reception for our new Phonak Infinio and Phonak Sphere Infinio platforms as well as improved sales momentum in our Audiological Care business as we have moved into the second half of our financial year. Based on these developments, we reaffirm our guidance for the fiscal year, reflecting our commitment to delivering sustained growth and value to our shareholders."

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 610 million. Over 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. For more information please visit . Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

