RoboSense and Coco Robotics partner to 'revolutionize' autonomous last-mile delivery

January 13, 2025 by David Edwards

RoboSense , a developer of AI-driven robotics technology, and Coco Robotics , an innovator in delivery robots and now known as Coco Delivery, have announced a strategic partnership to transform last-mile logistics.

By combining RoboSense's advanced sensor with Coco Robotics' delivery solutions, the collaboration aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in urban networks.

Coco Robotics bridges the gap between local businesses and customers through advanced navigation and real-time tracking, prioritizing sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and delivery costs.

Since its launch in 2020, the company has expanded operations to major US and European cities, forming partnerships with food delivery leaders like Uber Eats and DoorDash to meet the growing demands of modern logistics and support a greener future.

This partnership addresses key challenges in autonomous last-mile delivery by integrating RoboSense's perception solutions into Coco Robotics' fleet to enhance navigation and obstacle detection. Together, the companies are accelerating the deployment of delivery robots to optimize efficiency and scale operations.

Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics, says:“We're thrilled to collaborate with RoboSense to push the boundaries of what's possible in last-mile delivery.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable delivery solutions at scale, helping us better serve businesses and communities.”

Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense, says:“The successful collaboration with Coco Robotics is one of the key milestones in RoboSense's global strategy.

“By combining our visual sensor technology with Coco Robotics' innovative robotics solutions, we aim to redefine what's possible in autonomous last-mile delivery.

“RoboSense will continue to innovate, providing superior incremental components and solutions to our global robotics customers. Partnering with Coco Robotics, we will create safer, smarter robotic delivery services and expand into global markets.”