Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Helmet For Football Players (CHK-1105)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved helmet that would prevent shock from being transferred directly to an athlete's head, neck, and spine," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the J - ROME. My shock-absorbing design would provide a more protective alternative to conventional sports helmets."

The invention provides an improved protective helmet for athletes. In doing so, it would absorb impact and dissipate energy. As a result, it increases safety, and it protects against concussions and other head- and neck-related trauma/injuries. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for football players at all levels of play. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1105, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED