DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Baymark Health Services Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by BayMark Services (“BayMark”). BayMark learned of suspicious activity on or about October 11, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services, based in Texas, is the largest provider of medication-assisted (MAT) for substance use disorders in North America.

What happened?

On or around October 11, 2024, BayMark discovered an incident that affected some of its IT operations. They promptly initiated an investigation, which revealed that an unauthorized party had accessed files on BayMark's system between September 24, 2024, and October 14, 2024. These files may have contained certain personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, services received, dates of service, insurance information, treating providers, and treatment and diagnostic information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the BayMark data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

