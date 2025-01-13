(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Enfusion, (NYSE - ENFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enfusion will be acquired by Clearwater Analytics (“Clearwater”) (NYSE - CWAN) for $11.25 per share in cash in a deal worth approximately $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Enfusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq - ITCI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ITCI will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE - JNJ) for $132.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $14.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ITCI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq - PYCR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Paycor will be acquired by Paychex, Inc. (“Paychex”) (Nasdaq: PAYX) for $22.50 per share in cash for each Paycor share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Paycor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq - ACCD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Accolade will be acquired by Transcarent for $7.03 per share in cash for each Accolade share, for an approximate equity value of $621 million. The investigation concerns whether the Accolade Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.