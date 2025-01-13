Subaru And Operation Warm® Provide Coats, Shoes, And Socks To Children Experiencing Homelessness And Urgent Need

(MENAFN- 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., January 13, 2025 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with Operation Warm® today announced its continued efforts to help children in urgent need through the Subaru Loves to Help ® initiative. This season, Subaru and its retailers will provide brand-new coats, shoes and socks to more than 130,000 children across the country, visiting homeless shelters and support agencies to coordinate gifting events.

As the largest automotive sponsor of Operation Warm, Subaru understands that essential clothing provides warmth and comfort and just as importantly, instills confidence and emotional well-being. Through gifting events sponsored by more than 630 Subaru retailers around the country, children will personally select their new pieces of clothing, which have been updated with new designs and colors this year to keep pace with national trends.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. :“Kids grow out of clothing about every six months, so for those in urgent need situations a coat and shoes that fit cannot be taken for granted. As part of our commitment to being 'More Than a Car Company,' we are working to make sure that these children feel strong, confident, and prepared for the day.”

By the end of this year's initiative, Subaru will have helped more than 900,000 children and adults in urgent need situations through historical Subaru Loves to Help efforts. Supporting Operation Warm's mission to provide“More Than a Coat®,” Subaru and its retailers will go beyond simply donating the brand-new necessities that children deserve.

Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm :“For many children around the country, coats, shoes, and socks provide much more than physical warmth; they're a boost to the emotional well-being of the child and allow them to have the confidence to succeed in school. Often, these items can mean the difference between going to school and participating inside and outside of the classroom, and we're incredibly grateful to be teaming up with Subaru for the second year in a row to continue to help as much as possible.”

To learn more about Operation Warm, visit . For more information about the Subaru Loves to Help initiative, please visit subaru/help and follow #SubaruLovestoHelp.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope among underserved children through essential programs that connect them to vital community resources. For over 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Our mission reaches beyond providing warmth; we strive to connect underserved kids to community resources needed to thrive. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

