Inogen Alliance Announces New Chair Of Board

January 13, 2025 - Inogen Alliance announces a new Chair of the Board of Directors, Keith Knoke, SVP Antea Group USA, with the retirement of current Chair, Peylina Chu, SVP Antea Group USA. Peylina had been serving two consecutive terms for Chair of the Board, with the next term ending in 2026 which Keith will take over the remainder of her term. The board of directors includes eleven directors from eleven different countries where their companies are of the Alliance

“I am proud of the governance structure we have built within the Alliance, and I am confident that the new Board Chair and Board of Directors, Inogen Alliance President, and the Leadership Team will continue to lead with wisdom, collaboration, and camaraderie in the journey ahead,” said Peylina Chu closing out her long international career with Antea Group USA and Inogen Alliance. She was the first female Chair of the Board and brought over 25 years of experience starting out her career as a chemical engineer.

“Peylina, our confident Board leader, has created a framework of governance and professionalism that I know will lead us to a future where we can achieve our goals and aspirations,” stated Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance.

Keith Knoke, SVP of Services and Innovation at Antea Group USA most recently filled a temporary COO position for Antea Group UK, as the firm established operations. He brings a wealth of experience working across some of our largest global clients and has been active in the Inogen Alliance since 2003.

“I am honored to serve as the new Chair of the Board for Inogen Alliance and look forward to working with Angie Dickson and her leadership team as well as the opportunity to work with and learn from my fellow board members. Working with the leadership team, board of directors and the 70+ Inogen Alliance Associates I hope to continue our proven resilience and agility in the dynamic global EHS&S consulting space, help our clients and Associates find success locally and abroad, and provide our 6,000+ combined employees an opportunity to engage in interesting and meaningful global work,” says Keith Knoke.

