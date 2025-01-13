Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Vehicles (CCT-5012)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father's back car window was broken by a ball at a baseball game. I thought there should be a simple way to protect vehicle windows when parked," said an inventor, from

Miamisburg, Ohio, "so I invented THE H. U. G. G. My impact-absorbing design would intercept airborne projectiles and prevent damage to the glass."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle's windows against softballs and baseballs while parked near ball fields. In doing so, it helps prevent cracked or shattered windshields and windows. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5012, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

