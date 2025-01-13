January 13th, 2025

RCI BANQUE: NOTICE OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTION OF THE TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES“€ 850,000,000 Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Bonds issued on 18 November 2019”

RCI Banque S.A. announces that it will exercise on 18 February 2025 the call option to early redeem in whole the Tier 2 Subordinated Notes, Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Bonds issued on 18 November 2019 with ISIN Code FR0013459765 and an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 850,000,000 (the“Bonds”).

The above is in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 13 November 2019 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer to call the Bonds on the Reset Date pursuant to Condition 5.2).

The Issuer has obtained the permission of the Relevant Authority to redeem the Bonds in accordance with the Applicable Banking Regulations.

All the outstanding Notes will be redeemed at par together with accrued interest to (but excluding) the Reset Date (18 February 2025).

