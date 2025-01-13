Fast-Growing M&A Firm Opens Dallas Office, Continues Expansion In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading the Dallas office is Andrew Rehwinkel, a seasoned M&A advisor with over a decade of experience in corporate finance, restructuring, and asset management. Rehwinkel, a Dallas native and SMU MBA graduate, brings a deep connection to the area and a passion for helping business owners.

"The opportunity to maximize shareholder value while facilitating life-changing transactions is a thrill and extremely rewarding," said Rehwinkel, "and the growth trajectory for North Texas has been well documented both locally and nationally. With over 3 million small businesses statewide, the combination of low taxes, lower regulatory barriers, and a hard-working, independent workforce provide the right ingredients to spur continued growth for decades."

Viking's presence in Dallas will enable the firm to support North Texas entrepreneurs while contributing to the region's continued economic momentum. Viking is committed to guiding business owners through every step of the M&A process, whether they're seeking retirement, expansion, or new ventures.

for more information about Viking M&A and its Dallas office.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers of its kind in the southern U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price.



to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.



