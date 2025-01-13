(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Registering CAGR of 27.8% | The Serverless Architecture Market Share Projected Reach USD 21,988.07 Million by 2025." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global serverless architecture market size was valued at $3,105.64 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,988.07 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 260 Pages) at:A surge in the number of smartphones, an increase in BYOD adoption, a rise in number of applications, the growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture market.The global serverless architecture market is segmented based on deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud and private cloud. Based on application, it is segmented into real-time file/stream processing, web application development, IoT backend, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others. Region wise, serverless architecture market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: Region wise, serverless architecture market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Enquiry Before Buying:Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to factors such as on-going IT modernization in well-established telecommunication industries and increase in adoption of IoT-based devices which are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market, North America contributed to nearly half of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to growth of the app development market, well-established cloud industry, and significant adoption of serverless architecture for media processing and IoT applications.Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsImpact of COVID-19 on Serverless Architecture Market:● The serverless architecture market is expected to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The operational activities related to the IT industry have been have been carried out by work from home structure to control the transmission of coronavirus. Therefore the adoption of serverless architecture in its application sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and e-commerce is carried out normally.● However, the demand for serverless architecture in some of its application areas which includes healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, and retail has been decreased due to the operational restrictions during the global lockdown.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 