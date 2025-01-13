Pocketrn & Nevvon Announce National Strategic Partnership To Transform Dementia Care Through CMS' Innovative GUIDE Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aims to Improve Care Coordination, Empower Caregivers, and Enhance Patient Outcomes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Nevvon, a global innovator in home and care training technology, announced a National Strategic Partnership to pilot the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model . This groundbreaking alternative payment model is designed to support individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

Under this partnership, PocketRN and Nevvon will integrate their scalable virtual nursing and caregiver training solutions into Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) being tested nationwide. PocketRN is one of approximately 400 participants in the GUIDE Model, and this partnership with Nevvon will address systemic barriers such as limited access to high-quality training, caregiver burnout, and operational inefficiencies.

The CMS GUIDE Model, launched on July 1, 2024, introduces a new payment framework to ensure that individuals living with dementia receive holistic, person-centered care. It tackles caregiver burnout by offering respite care services to allow caregivers necessary breaks to maintain their health and well-being. The program also improves access to care by providing 24/7 availability of trained professionals through telehealth services, overcoming geographic barriers and ensuring equitable support. Additionally, it addresses training deficits with Nevvon's multilingual, on-demand e-training modules, which empower caregivers with the skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of dementia care. PocketRN's“virtual nurse for life” model bridges fragmented services by connecting caregivers, patients, and clinicians, creating a seamless, coordinated care experience.

PocketRN enables caregivers and patients to access 24/7 virtual nursing support and regular nurse check-ins, delivering preventative care and reducing reliance on unnecessary emergency services through real-time assistance. Nevvon enhances caregiver education through a user-friendly app that offers short, practical learning modules tailored to every stage of dementia care. With training available in 11 languages, Nevvon ensures inclusivity and meets state-specific regulatory requirements, allowing agencies to focus on caregiving rather than administrative tasks.

William Leiner, COO at PocketRN, stated,“The GUIDE model is a powerful step forward in bridging the gap between homecare and healthcare. Our partnership with Nevvon strengthens our ability to deliver equitable, innovative, and scalable solutions that meet the needs of caregivers and families across the country. Together, we are ensuring that no one-caregiver or patient-is left behind in this new era of dementia care.”

“The CMS GUIDE model offers an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine dementia care by focusing on the needs of caregivers and patients alike,” said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon.“By combining our innovative e-training platform with PocketRN's virtual nursing solutions, we are equipping caregivers with the tools, confidence, and flexibility they need to provide compassionate, patient-centered care. Together, we're not only transforming how dementia care is delivered but also ensuring that agencies, caregivers, and families have the support they need to thrive in this new care paradigm.”

This partnership supports the GUIDE Model's broader goals, as highlighted in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on the CMS GUIDE Model, visit: .

About Nevvon

Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Our simple, intuitive app lets caregivers learn at their own pace, simplifying regulatory compliance while empowering agencies to deliver exceptional care. Learn more at .

About PocketRN

PocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a“virtual nurse for life,” closing the gap between homecare and healthcare. PocketRN empowers caregivers with peace of mind, patients with trusted care, and clinicians with tools to deliver proactive, whole-person support. Visit to learn more or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

