Farmers Insurance® Opens Additional Relief Sites To Assist Customers Impacted By Southern California Wildfires
Date
1/13/2025 12:16:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"We remain committed to helping our customers through this devastating situation," said Ryan Ammon, Head of Catastrophe and National Property Operations for Farmers®. "Area residents should remain vigilant and continue to adhere to guidance provided by local emergency officials."
Beginning Monday, January 13, impacted customers can visit any of the relief sites below for in-person claims assistance:
Home Depot - Burbank
1200 Flower Street
Burbank, CA 91502
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Farmers District Manager Office
36 S. Kinneloa Avenue, Suite 100
Pasadena, CA 91107
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Boys and Girls Club – Basketball Courts
1220 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Home Depot – Woodland Hills
6345 Variel Avenue
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:
Visiting
Farmers ,
Foremost , BristolWest , and GetToggle
Calling their agent
Calling the 24-hour claims center:
Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
Farmers GroupSelectSM
Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal
Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
Telecommunications Relay Service
(TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers/Catastrophe .
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.
|
Contact:
|
External Communications
|
|
Farmers Insurance
|
|
818-965-0007
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
MENAFN13012025003732001241ID1109085339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.