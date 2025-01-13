Mcphy Energy: Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foussemagne (France), January 13, 2025 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy energy , a leading French player in electrolyzer technology and manufacturing, today reports on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF for the 2nd half of 2024 .
As of December 31st, 2024, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
| Number of shares
| Cash balance (in euros)
| 132,653
| 183,975
During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were conducted1:
|
| Number of
transactions
| Total traded volume
| Number of shares
| Amount (in euros)
| Buy side
| 2,481
| 305,126
| 622,173
| Sell side
| 2,578
| 309,235
| 636,620
You are also reminded that:
when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:
| Number of shares
| Cash balance (in euros)
| 4,343
| 2,500,000
On June 30, 2024, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
| Number of shares
| Cash balance (in euros)
| 136,762
| 169,528
ABOUT MCPHY
Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).
APPENDIX
2nd Half of 2024
|
| BUY SIDE
|
| SELL SIDE
| Date
| Number of transactions buy side
| Incl. number of shares
buy side
| For an
amount of
|
| Number of transactions sell side
| Incl. number of shares
sell side
| For an
amount of
| Total
| 2,481
| 305,126
| 622,173
|
| 2,578
| 309,235
| 636,620
| 01/07/2024
| 1
| 1
| 2.16
|
| 55
| 8475
| 19495.81
| 02/07/2024
| 28
| 4051
| 9555.89
|
| 34
| 3601
| 8526.39
| 03/07/2024
| 24
| 2161
| 5319.43
|
| 36
| 4568
| 11361.93
| 04/07/2024
| 22
| 2237
| 5786.54
|
| 28
| 3615
| 9400.98
| 05/07/2024
| 53
| 6019
| 15796.99
|
| 33
| 5068
| 13540.25
| 08/07/2024
| 22
| 2011
| 5300.64
|
| 26
| 3801
| 10016.54
| 09/07/2024
| 44
| 5771
| 14504.95
|
| 22
| 1653
| 4174.02
| 10/07/2024
| 5
| 600
| 1480.01
|
| 10
| 677
| 1677.71
| 11/07/2024
| 22
| 1674
| 4115.62
|
| 15
| 1361
| 3360.88
| 12/07/2024
| 25
| 2136
| 5595.26
|
| 62
| 8213
| 21549.51
| 15/07/2024
| 151
| 18964
| 54393.91
|
| 145
| 24201
| 69845.7
| 16/07/2024
| 35
| 4451
| 13097.02
|
| 35
| 3894
| 11553.5
| 17/07/2024
| 24
| 2543
| 7498.21
|
| 13
| 1601
| 4744.99
| 18/07/2024
| 23
| 2408
| 7008.78
|
| 15
| 2000
| 5850
| 19/07/2024
| 7
| 801
| 2316.92
|
| 25
| 2401
| 7056.92
| 22/07/2024
| 45
| 5501
| 15970.99
|
| 27
| 3553
| 10376.29
| 23/07/2024
| 13
| 1285
| 3693.14
|
| 17
| 874
| 2523.14
| 24/07/2024
| 52
| 5896
| 16420.7
|
| 30
| 3582
| 10030.68
| 25/07/2024
| 62
| 10124
| 26764.36
|
| 85
| 10479
| 27907.89
| 26/07/2024
| 28
| 3200
| 8528
|
| 34
| 3323
| 8954.3
| 29/07/2024
| 24
| 2877
| 7539.54
|
| 13
| 1257
| 3311.9
| 30/07/2024
| 13
| 1526
| 3974.35
|
| 33
| 1922
| 5041.14
| 31/07/2024
| 34
| 4038
| 10382.22
|
| 30
| 3304
| 8543.47
| 01/08/2024
| 36
| 4601
| 11712.59
|
| 26
| 2846
| 7330.41
| 02/08/2024
| 30
| 3801
| 9232.51
|
| 27
| 2195
| 5350.19
| 05/08/2024
| 44
| 5401
| 12071.35
|
| 1
| 1
| 2.35
| 06/08/2024
| 1
| 1
| 2.2
|
| 36
| 4401
| 9874.2
| 07/08/2024
| 16
| 2601
| 6016.37
|
| 17
| 2001
| 4748.37
| 08/08/2024
| 19
| 1906
| 4358.65
|
| 18
| 2192
| 5084.04
| 09/08/2024
| 23
| 3201
| 7188.34
|
| 12
| 905
| 2126.82
| 12/08/2024
| 5
| 401
| 872.28
|
| 8
| 703
| 1580
| 13/08/2024
| 15
| 1401
| 3048.08
|
| 15
| 2082
| 4590
| 14/08/2024
| 2
| 7
| 15.74
|
| 39
| 3920
| 9086.8
| 15/08/2024
| 6
| 795
| 1836.52
|
| 1
| 1
| 2.38
| 16/08/2024
| 15
| 1601
| 3686.35
|
| 9
| 601
| 1405.55
| 19/08/2024
| 13
| 1302
| 2956.62
|
| 20
| 2400
| 5517
| 20/08/2024
| 11
| 898
| 2075.38
|
| 1
| 200
| 464
| 21/08/2024
| 7
| 800
| 1810
|
| 10
| 763
| 1730.9
| 22/08/2024
| 47
| 7750
| 16649.5
|
| 50
| 6053
| 13016.13
| 23/08/2024
| 32
| 3850
| 8176.5
|
| 27
| 2000
| 4234
| 26/08/2024
| 15
| 1801
| 3799.08
|
| 27
| 3001
| 6368.08
| 27/08/2024
| 24
| 2239
| 4771.09
|
| 16
| 2207
| 4725.05
| 28/08/2024
| 12
| 1226
| 2608.74
|
| 15
| 1331
| 2849.59
| 29/08/2024
| 25
| 2872
| 6024.14
|
| 21
| 2020
| 4257
| 30/08/2024
| 16
| 1825
| 3801.35
|
| 20
| 2419
| 5112.84
| 02/09/2024
| 24
| 3566
| 7463.92
|
| 27
| 2923
| 6155.38
| 03/09/2024
| 23
| 2215
| 4636.97
|
| 14
| 1441
| 3039.63
| 04/09/2024
| 14
| 1707
| 3492.95
|
| 12
| 1371
| 2825.65
| 05/09/2024
| 9
| 881
| 1800.48
|
| 7
| 724
| 1497.92
| 06/09/2024
| 5
| 404
| 818.14
|
| 7
| 664
| 1363.83
| 09/09/2024
| 20
| 2823
| 5803.19
|
| 27
| 3444
| 7129.1
| 10/09/2024
| 19
| 2975
| 6158.75
|
| 22
| 2165
| 4511.46
| 11/09/2024
| 15
| 1001
| 2076.06
|
| 11
| 1462
| 3051.72
| 12/09/2024
| 13
| 821
| 1695.26
|
| 11
| 1001
| 2076.06
| 13/09/2024
| 13
| 1381
| 2810.88
|
| 6
| 219
| 455.52
| 16/09/2024
| 13
| 1201
| 2426.02
|
| 20
| 1401
| 2852.02
| 17/09/2024
| 45
| 5601
| 11030.02
|
| 48
| 5005
| 9886.5
| 18/09/2024
| 6
| 600
| 1194
|
| 13
| 2178
| 4440.44
| 19/09/2024
| 10
| 1001
| 2044.08
|
| 6
| 601
| 1228.08
| 20/09/2024
| 1
| 1
| 2.03
|
| 1
| 1
| 2.03
| 23/09/2024
| 20
| 1445
| 2946.97
|
| 13
| 1016
| 2080.97
| 24/09/2024
| 6
| 800
| 1638.02
|
| 12
| 986
| 2031.16
| 25/09/2024
| 10
| 1743
| 3552.61
|
| 11
| 1084
| 2224.21
| 26/09/2024
| 29
| 4132
| 8651.34
|
| 48
| 5642
| 11892.88
| 27/09/2024
| 20
| 2277
| 4782.71
|
| 24
| 3014
| 6379.1
| 30/09/2024
| 20
| 2393
| 4972.2
|
| 24
| 2905
| 6087.55
| 01/10/2024
| 21
| 2307
| 4777.53
|
| 18
| 1744
| 3637.1
| 02/10/2024
| 9
| 601
| 1242.06
|
| 11
| 887
| 1844.94
| 03/10/2024
| 29
| 4001
| 7859.98
|
| 12
| 1742
| 3430.53
| 04/10/2024
| 34
| 4594
| 8780.84
|
| 32
| 2980
| 5735.61
| 07/10/2024
| 52
| 7209
| 12998.78
|
| 37
| 4951
| 8964.38
| 08/10/2024
| 17
| 2601
| 4525.78
|
| 21
| 2316
| 4079.88
| 09/10/2024
| 37
| 6401
| 10529.72
|
| 34
| 4410
| 7310.77
| 10/10/2024
| 44
| 7201
| 11445.58
|
| 64
| 8998
| 14600.85
| 11/10/2024
| 11
| 1401
| 2371.73
|
| 14
| 1404
| 2388.92
| 14/10/2024
| 17
| 3035
| 5031.4
|
| 20
| 2600
| 4344
| 15/10/2024
| 8
| 601
| 1015.71
|
| 5
| 224
| 378.81
| 16/10/2024
| 9
| 1401
| 2335.68
|
| 11
| 601
| 1004.88
| 17/10/2024
| 8
| 1001
| 1657.65
|
| 5
| 801
| 1337.65
| 18/10/2024
| 9
| 601
| 999.65
|
| 9
| 1001
| 1672.29
| 21/10/2024
| 19
| 2166
| 3552.29
|
| 10
| 978
| 1620.59
| 22/10/2024
| 4
| 401
| 639.62
|
| 4
| 401
| 647.62
| 23/10/2024
| 11
| 1001
| 1611.6
|
| 9
| 611
| 991.8
| 24/10/2024
| 3
| 208
| 339.16
|
| 14
| 2191
| 3606.61
| 25/10/2024
| 15
| 830
| 1383.85
|
| 6
| 1001
| 1683.67
| 28/10/2024
| 14
| 1087
| 1826.58
|
| 22
| 2392
| 4064.12
| 29/10/2024
| 12
| 1079
| 1844.3
|
| 9
| 986
| 1703.6
| 30/10/2024
| 20
| 1556
| 2630.55
|
| 5
| 414
| 699.93
| 31/10/2024
| 6
| 251
| 417.23
|
| 5
| 801
| 1349.68
| 01/11/2024
| 5
| 796
| 1327.31
|
| 5
| 602
| 1013.42
| 04/11/2024
| 6
| 602
| 1009.37
|
| 12
| 1387
| 2361.75
| 05/11/2024
| 3
| 201
| 343.73
|
| 3
| 201
| 349.73
| 06/11/2024
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 2
| 400
| 690
| 07/11/2024
| 26
| 4100
| 6822.06
|
| 22
| 2601
| 4366.94
| 08/11/2024
| 15
| 2101
| 3423.65
|
| 21
| 1627
| 2664.89
| 11/11/2024
| 30
| 2601
| 4177.62
|
| 21
| 3175
| 5164.38
| 12/11/2024
| 15
| 1801
| 2911.65
|
| 7
| 1001
| 1627.65
| 13/11/2024
| 5
| 601
| 949.59
|
| 12
| 342
| 543.78
| 14/11/2024
| 1
| 1
| 1.58
|
| 8
| 791
| 1274.92
| 15/11/2024
| 8
| 1001
| 1589.64
|
| 13
| 1270
| 2042.8
| 18/11/2024
| 7
| 601
| 949.6
|
| 1
| 1
| 1.6
| 19/11/2024
| 9
| 1201
| 1843.56
|
| 10
| 996
| 1537.66
| 20/11/2024
| 12
| 1001
| 1521.55
|
| 2
| 201
| 311.55
| 21/11/2024
| 34
| 5001
| 6947.9
|
| 22
| 2654
| 3648.91
| 22/11/2024
| 52
| 8414
| 9611.72
|
| 42
| 5134
| 5753.37
| 25/11/2024
| 40
| 2788
| 3144.35
|
| 27
| 2456
| 2818.74
| 26/11/2024
| 26
| 4201
| 4303.07
|
| 19
| 2001
| 2057.07
| 27/11/2024
| 16
| 1801
| 1744.99
|
| 6
| 1001
| 982.99
| 28/11/2024
| 10
| 1201
| 1130.96
|
| 14
| 2001
| 1926.96
| 29/11/2024
| 1
| 1
| 0.99
|
| 7
| 724
| 718.24
| 02/12/2024
| 14
| 2200
| 2052
|
| 8
| 1400
| 1294
| 03/12/2024
| 12
| 1202
| 1129.85
|
| 14
| 1661
| 1575.32
| 04/12/2024
| 13
| 2200
| 2030
|
| 14
| 2016
| 1893.82
| 05/12/2024
| 9
| 1201
| 1112.94
|
| 7
| 786
| 740.84
| 06/12/2024
| 4
| 601
| 546.93
|
| 9
| 804
| 740.9
| 09/12/2024
| 7
| 1003
| 1041.03
|
| 25
| 3814
| 3826.01
| 10/12/2024
| 16
| 1739
| 2069.59
|
| 65
| 14960
| 19328.62
| 11/12/2024
| 51
| 8367
| 11746.92
|
| 71
| 9924
| 14222.2
| 12/12/2024
| 34
| 5434
| 7310.98
|
| 25
| 3050
| 4173.9
| 13/12/2024
| 12
| 2900
| 3512.88
|
| 2
| 101
| 128.26
| 16/12/2024
| 17
| 2001
| 2355.18
|
| 4
| 401
| 481.18
| 17/12/2024
| 4
| 402
| 476.34
|
| 16
| 2601
| 3107.15
| 18/12/2024
| 10
| 1199
| 1401.22
|
| 6
| 600
| 710
| 19/12/2024
| 11
| 1801
| 2023.19
|
| 20
| 1601
| 1816.39
| 20/12/2024
| 1
| 200
| 224
|
| 4
| 800
| 910
| 23/12/2024
| 15
| 513
| 587.75
|
| 5
| 801
| 927.15
| 24/12/2024
| 5
| 206
| 234.75
|
| 4
| 201
| 231.2
| 27/12/2024
| 5
| 484
| 540.96
|
| 7
| 201
| 227.17
| 30/12/2024
| 3
| 200
| 226
|
| 10
| 800
| 916
| 31/12/2024
| 2
| 201
| 223.11
|
| 6
| 801
| 903.91
1 Details of transactions presented in Appendix.
