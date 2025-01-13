Mcphy Energy: Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foussemagne (France), January 13, 2025 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy , a leading French player in electrolyzer and manufacturing, today reports on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF for the 2nd half of 2024 . As of December 31st, 2024, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 132,653 183,975

During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were conducted1:

Number of

transactions Total traded volume Number of shares Amount (in euros) Buy side 2,481 305,126 622,173 Sell side 2,578 309,235 636,620

You are also reminded that:

when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 4,343 2,500,000

On June 30, 2024, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 136,762 169,528

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

APPENDIX

2nd Half of 2024

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE

buy side For an

Incl. number of shares

sell side For an

1 Details of transactions presented in Appendix.





Attachment

McPhy_PR_Liquidity Agreement H2 2024