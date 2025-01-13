SMCP - Update On The Forced Proceeding Of The Related Shares

Information on the proceedings in relation to the sale of a 15.9% stake in SMCP's share capital in 2021

Update on proceedings seeking the forced return of the related shares

In 2021, European TopSoho sold 15.9%1 of SMCP share capital to Dynamic Treasure Group. The English courts have declared such sale invalid2 and the related shares, held in Singapore, are currently subject to a freezing order rendered by the Singaporean courts in December 2021, at the request of GLAS SAS.

SMCP has been informed that a hearing will take place on February 6th, 2025, before the Singaporean courts in the context of GLAS SAS application for the forced return of this stake to European TopSoho.

SMCP has also been informed that, in December 2024, the Singaporean courts rejected claims by Wuhu Ruyi Xinbo Investment Partnership (“Xinbo”), a company related to Shandong Ruyi, claiming to have rights over this stake. Xinbo has appealed against this decision.

