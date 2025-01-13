CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Report 2025, With Company Profiles Of The Top 10+ Major Market Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR-based Gene Editing by Product & Service, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR-based gene editing market size was estimated to be USD 4.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.84 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Continuous advancements in CRISPR technology, rising demand for gene therapy, more funding and investment, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine will all fuel market expansion.



The expanding range of applications in agriculture, healthcare, and industrial biotechnology is driving market growth for CRISPR technology. Ongoing advancements in CRISPR continue to enhance its efficiency, precision, and versatility. A study published by the National Library of Medicine in April 2023 highlights successful applications of CRISPR in clinical trials, with notable companies such as Editas Medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics reporting promising outcomes in gene therapies for conditions like Leber congenital amaurosis and beta-thalassemia.

By product and services, the CRISPR libraries segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for high-throughput screening and the need for comprehensive genetic analysis in research and therapeutic applications. For instance, in May 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced a new non-exclusive licensing deal. This collaboration focuses on using CRISPR Therapeutics' CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to accelerate the development of Vertex's hypoimmune cell treatments for type 1 diabetes, demonstrating CRISPR's practical applications and transformative potential in treating chronic illnesses. Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing reliance on outsourced gene editing services, rising demand for custom CRISPR libraries, and the need for specialized expertise in experimental design and data analysis in various research and therapeutic applications.

By application, the biomedical research segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapies, and heightened investment in biomedical research and development. For instance, in November 2023, the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved CASGEVY, a ground-breaking treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. This approval is an important milestone in the fight against these debilitating genetic illnesses, bringing new hope to patients who experience severe health issues and a decreased quality of life.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2023 owing to the growing investments in research and development, the rising demand for innovative therapies, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. For instance, in February 2023, Vertex hinted to the launch strategy for the first CRISPR gene editing medicine, which is still awaiting FDA approval. The medication, developed in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics, is aimed at a specific population of patients with severe disease, estimated to number roughly 32,000 people in the United States and Europe. These individuals are clustered in specific geographic regions and usually undergo recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or rely on regular blood transfusions, needing multiple hospitalizations annually. Additionally, the contract research organizations segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for outsourced research services, the need for specialized expertise in gene editing, and the growing number of partnerships between academic institutions and industry.

The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, significant investment in research and development, and a favorable regulatory environment for gene editing technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in biotechnology, a rising number of research initiatives, and a growing demand for innovative therapies in emerging markets. For instance, in October 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded Yale School of Medicine a major grant of roughly USD 40 million. This grant will help to develop a gene-editing technology focused at targeting the human brain, advancing CRISPR-based gene therapy for neurological disorders.

Genomatica Thermo Fisher Scientific



CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Cellectis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Beam Therapeutics

Synthego

Ginkgo Bioworks

Inscripta

Egenesis

Zymergen

Acuitas Therapeutics

Genomatica Thermo Fisher Scientific

