OSE Immunotherapeutics Appoints Dr. Sonya Montgomery As Chief Development Officer

NANTES, France, January 13, 2025 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) , today announced the appointment of Dr. Sonya Montgomery as Chief Development Officer. Sonya will serve on the OSE Immunotherapeutics Executive Committee in a strategic move that will enhance the company's development capabilities.

Dr. Montgomery brings over two decades of experience leading R&D strategies at major life science companies. She will oversee development activities for the company's key assets and the strategic development of the preclinical and clinical product portfolio, and coordinate development efforts across manufacturing, supply, translational & biomarker development, alliance, and medico-marketing teams.

Dr. Montgomery's expertise extends to defining and executing development strategies across various therapeutic areas and modalities. She is skilled in designing innovative and efficient development plans for biologics, advanced therapies, and small molecules. She has successfully partnered various clinical assets to large pharma, secured financing for pipeline programs, and led programs from discovery through registration in Europe and the United States.

Dr. Montgomery started her career in Canada, later holding various global leadership positions, including Director and Clinical Lead at Pfizer (Connecticut and Cambridge, US), Executive Director Clinical Development at Relypsa (California, US), Vice President Clinical Development at ProQR (Netherlands), Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Gyroscope Therapeutics (London, UK), and more recently Chief Medical Officer at Evox Therapeutics (Oxford, UK). She has also been an advisor on development strategy for early-stage biotech companies and supported their financing strategy.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments:“I am delighted Sonya will lead the advancement of our preclinical and clinical portfolio and the development strategy. Her track record of successfully advancing assets from discovery through clinical development to regulatory approval and launch brings immense value to OSE. Sonya's wealth of experience in efficient strategic planning across various development stages and multiple therapeutic areas, her international experience, and business acumen will be key to driving strategic growth and addressing unmet medical needs with our pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets.”

Sonya Montgomery, Chief Development Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics , said:“I am thrilled to lead development activities at OSE at such an exciting time. OSE is uniquely positioned among its biotech peers thanks to its highly innovative and diversified proprietary pipeline and partnered programs, with the ability to deliver differentiated first-in-class immunotherapeutic drug candidates, both in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. I look forward to contributing to advancing the company's development and growth strategy.”

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

